Nancy L. Orr, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Orr, 75, passed away Sunday morning, February 9, 2020.



Nancy was born on March 9, 1944 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Dominic and Sarah Franco.



She was a Warren G. Harding graduate and worked at Packard electric until she retired.



She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Warren, enjoyed cross stitching and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.



Nancy will be deeply missed by her children, Rachel (John) Ulam and Mark (Lori) Orr; grandchildren, Cameron, Zachary, Isabella and Giovanni; a great-grandson, Benjamin and sisters, Marjorie Hernan and Judith Franco.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Terry Orr, whom she married on October 27, 1962 and beloved her son, Timothy Orr.



Per Nancy’s wishes, private services were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.



Memorial contributions can be made to TNR, 2428 Elm Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.



