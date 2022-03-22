WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Oliver, age 71, of Warren, passed away from an extended illness on Tuesday, March 15, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Canton, Ohio, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Warren, Ohio, March 24, 1950, to the late Nelson L. and Gertrude (Jones) Llewellyn of Warren, Ohio and had been a Warren resident all of her life.



Nancy was a 1968 graduate of Champion High School, Warren, Ohio. Later, when her son began grade school, Nancy attended Hondros College and earned her real estate license.

Nancy spent many years working as a real estate agent in Trumbull County and later served as a broker/office manager for Century 21.



Nancy attended the First Presbyterian Church of Warren, Ohio where her parents had been lifelong members.



Nancy’s greatest joys were spending time with her grandchildren, soaking in her backyard pool, baking cakes and cookies and hosting many family picnics and holiday gatherings. She also enjoyed going to lunch with her “Champion Chicks” group from high school and serving as one of their high school reunion coordinators.



In addition to her parents and grandparents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph L. Oliver, who recently passed away on January 24, 2022.



Nancy is survived by her son, Bryan (Carrie) Stehura of Louisville, Ohio; her stepdaughters, Stacie Oliver (Jason) of Annapolis, Maryland and Shannon Oliver of Garretsville, Ohio; six wonderful grandchildren, Andrew, Joey, Ainsleigh, Kellen, Sanura and Khari; her sister, Gwen L. Bushey (Phil) and her nephew and niece, David Bushey and Elizabeth Bushey (Jill).



A memorial service to celebrate the lives of both Ralph and Nancy will be held on Saturday, March 26 at the First Presbyterian Church, Mahoning Avenue, Warren, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Ralph and/or Nancy’s name to:

The Hope Center for Cancer Care, 1745 Niles Cortland Road NE, Suite 5, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



