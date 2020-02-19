Nancy L. McClain, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Nancy L. McClain, 80, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Windsor House of Canfield.

Nancy was born in Salem, Ohio on November 17, 1939 to Paul King and Alice (Hovis) McCoy.



On September 14, 1957, Nancy was united in marriage to Gene T. McClain who preceded her in death.



She was a lifelong resident of the area graduating from South High School in 1957.

Nancy was employed by Packard Electric for 30 years in harness production and maintenance.

She was a caring mother and grandmother, dedicated to raising her family. Nancy spent her time organizing and supervising household projects as she worked along side her family, taking pride in her home and yard. When not working on one of her many projects, Nancy enjoyed spending time at the casino.



Nancy will be missed by her children, Tom McClain, Laurie Strickland and Lisa (Terry) Miller; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and her stepbrother, Jim (Dorothy) McCoy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two infant children; half-brother, Paul King; half-sister, Judy Bortner and stepsister, Janet Wallace.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Full Circle Home Care, Windsor House of Canfield, Harbor Light Hospice, Heidi Logan and Alicia Jones for their compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, #4, Canfield, OH 44406.



A television tribute will air Thursday, February 20, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.