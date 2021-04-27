Nancy L. Clark Oliver, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Clark Oliver, 79, passed away Sunday evening, April 25, 2021, at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland.

Nancy was born on February 27, 1942, in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Fred and Betty Stebbins.

She attended Clearfield High School and was a loving homemaker for her family.

In her younger years, she was a girl scout leader in Greene Township. She loved playing bingo and poker and spending time with her dog, Nibby; her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

Nancy will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Charles “Chuck” Oliver, whom she married in 2005; her sons, Ken “Chip” Clark, Jr. and Charles (Krystal) Oliver, III; grandchildren, Kenneth E. (Chapperall) Clark, Sr., Kelly Couch and Amanda Oliver; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and sister, Shirley Riggs.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Clark, Sr.; daughter, Karen Couch; brother, Sam Stebbins and sister, Bev Giancola.

Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, in Cortland.

