CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we honor the passing of Nancy K. Mercandino, age 79 of Champion, who passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Nancy was born on May 16, 1944, to the late Lawrence and Eileen (nee Manning) Conlon of Cleveland.

Nancy was involved at St. William Church in Champion, Ohio as a Eucharistic Minister, RCIA Team Member, and an active member of the Women’s Guild. She loved being part of the faith and spiritual formation of her parish family.

She was a very talented artist and a master at cake decorating and loved making specialty birthday cakes for all her grandchildren.

Beloved wife of Roy. Loving mother of Lawreen (Mark) Caldwell, Lisa (Dave) O’Brien, Mary (John) Lekan, Kathleen (Craig) Cleal. Stepmother to Donald (Jessica) Mercandino, Michele Mercandino, and David (Peggy) Mercandino. Grandmother of 16 grandchildren. Caring sister of Thomas (Georgie) Conlon. Cherished Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church 5411 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, OH 44483. The funeral Mass will be directly following. The family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The National Scleroderma Foundation 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105 Danvers, MA 01923 or online at https://scleroderma.org/.

