Nancy Jean Conaway, Poland Township, Ohio

POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jean Conaway, 77, passed away early Sunday morning, December 5, 2021, at the Inn at Poland Way.

Nancy was born July 17, 1944, in Youngstown the daughter of the late Wilson T. and Jean (Crosbie) Conaway.

She was a 1962 graduate of Chaney High School.

Nancy retired from Vesper Corporation where she had worked in the offices. She had worked in the payroll department for Strouss Department Store in Youngstown and later for the payroll department of O’Neil’s Department Store in Akron.

Nancy was a member of Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed ceramics.

Nancy leaves one brother, Kenneth Conaway of Hubbard; a sister-in-law, Connie Conaway of Liberty Lake, Washington; three nieces, Lori Liggett of Youngstown, Tracy Duncan of Boardman and Connie E. Grant of Liberty Lake, Washington, as well as one nephew, William Conaway of Austintown.

Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a brother, Wilson k. Conaway.

Following Nancy’s wishes there are no calling hours or services at this time.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Poland Way and at Hospice of the Valley for all their compassion and care of Nancy and the family during her time with them.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

