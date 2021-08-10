Nancy Jane Valentine, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jane Valentine, 84 of Austintown died Thursday, August 5 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Nancy was born May 4, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George W. and Sara (Elgin) Schall and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Canfield High School and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be dearly missed.

Her husband, Oscar W. Valentine, whom she married August 16, 1957, died June 11, 2016.

She leaves her children, Annetta Valentine, William O. Valentine, Nancy S. Valentine and Daniel C. (Ginger) Valentine, all of Austintown and nine grandchildren, Danielle (Tom) Casey, William O. Valentine II, Cory Settle, Tyler Settle, Christopher Amero, Frank (Jamie) Gray, Greg Gray, Mark Zajac and Zack Valentine. Nancy also leaves two sisters, Georgia Murray of Boardman and Jo Krivacek of Stongsville.

Besides her parents and her husband, Nancy was preceded in death by a son, George Valentine; a granddaughter, Melissa Zajac and a brother, Bob Schall.

Private family services are being planned.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

