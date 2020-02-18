Nancy I. Mihalik, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy I. Mihalik, 88 of Warren, died Tuesday morning, February 18, 2020, at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born August 29, 1931 in Niles, the daughter of the late Royce and Pearl Jordan McCormick. She lived in Niles until she was married in 1970.



Nancy was a 1949 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She then worked in the lab at Republic Steel, where she met her future husband, George. After her husband’s retirement, she worked helping him in maintenance at the Warner House in Warren.



Nancy was a member of St. James Church site, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish, where she worked with George maintaining the church grounds.

She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She and her husband, George, enjoyed doing activities together including hand quilting, yardwork and flower gardening at home, traveling, playing cards, entertaining and golfing, including in a couples league. Nancy enjoyed counted cross stitch and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan.



She is survived by her daughter, Valerie L. Mihalik of Warren; two sons, David L. (Tami) Mihalik of Lawton, Oklahoma and Brian L. (Patti) Mihalik of Harrisburg, North Carloina; eight grandchildren, Benjamin, Kevin (Zuzana), David, Randell (Alma), Tyler, Sarah, Breona and Jillian; seven great grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Albert (Fran) Mihalik of Youngstown.



Her husband of 46 years, George L. Mihalik, whom she married March 21, 1970 preceded her in death in March 2016. Five brothers, Jack, Royce “Pete”, Norman, Jim and Joe McCormick have also preceded in death.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parrish (St. James Church site), 2532 Burton St. SE in Warren. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 and Friday morning from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

Burial will be at St. Stephens Cemetery in Niles.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland,OH 44514.

