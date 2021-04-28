Nancy Elizabeth Curtis Hoy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Elizabeth Curtis Hoy, 75, of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio on April 20, 2021, surrounded by her family.



Nancy was born on November 24, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Walter Albert and Helen Marquette Curtis. The family moved to Warren, Ohio in 1947 and she always fondly spoke about her wonderful childhood living on Kenmore N.E, where she spent endless hours playing outside with the children from the neighborhood.

Nancy attended Garfield Elementary, East Junior High and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1963.

It was there that she met the love of her life, Bob, in 10th grade. Little did she know, as she shyly asked to borrow a book from him in study hall, that this would be the beginning of relationship that lasted 60 years. They dated all through high school and college.

Nancy attended Marietta College (Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member) and graduated from Mount Union College in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education.

Shortly after her graduation, Bob and Nancy were married at Grace United Methodist Church.

Even before her graduation, Nancy had already been recruited to start her teaching career and therefore, after a whirlwind month of graduating college and getting married, Nancy began teaching 2nd grade at Emerson Elementary School in August 1967. She continued teaching for 4 years until she and Bob decided to start their family. They decided to make Warren their home, raising their children, Amy Elizabeth, Heather Marquette and Robert Curtis.



Once Robby was of preschool age, Nancy helped found a Preschool at Tod Avenue United Methodist Church, then moved on to a teaching and directing career at the Howland Community Church Preschool that lasted over 20 years.

After Bob and she moved their family to Howland in 1993, they joined Howland United Methodist Church. Nancy once again felt led to found a Christian Preschool and therefore, the first year was spent developing the curriculum, attaining all relevant licensing and purchasing equipment and supplies. What began as a small project was built up over the years to become one of the most sought-after Preschools in the area. That commitment of faith lasted from 2003 to 2011, when she retired as the Director.

After her Preschool days, Nancy felt commissioned to complete training to become a Hospice volunteer—she felt that she could comfort the patients, never knowing that this type of facility would one day become her final resting place.



Nancy was very active in all of the churches in which she was a member. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, belonged to the Women’s Circle and was a Bible Study teacher. As an active member of HUM Church, she devoted her time to working at the annual HUM Garage sale, taught Vacation Bible School and most importantly, chaired the Christian Preschool committee.



Anyone who ever met Nancy knew of her deep love for ALL God’s creatures! When the entire family went to pick out one new puppy, they came home with two! She had names for all the squirrels in her yard and fed them corn cobs, since maybe they couldn’t find enough nuts around her trees. She planted a butterfly bush so that she could enjoy watching humming birds.

She began volunteering at the new Animal Welfare facility in Vienna, helping in the “kitten hotel,” caring for them and showing them love. Prior to building the new facility, she became the Children’s Educator to teach “animal care” in Trumbull County schools. She also volunteered at the Mobile Meals of Trumbull County for more than 5 years and she knew every recipient by name.



She is survived by her husband, Bob, who she spent the last 60 years of her life loving and her three children, Amy Elizabeth Giesecke (Eric) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heather Marquette Altermatt-Hoy (Stefan) of Glattfelden, Switzerland and Robert Curtis Hoy (Stacey) of Cortland, Ohio, as well as their six beloved grandchildren, Abigail & Ella Giesecke, Liliane and Claire Altermatt and Cameron and Parker Hoy.



Nancy’s smile always lit up every room she walked into, but the beauty of her spirit was what made her most special. No matter who you were in her life, she always made you feel loved. She was a pillar of strength through her battle of cancer and was a true testimony to many about trusting in God and being thankful for each new day.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Howland United Methodist Church with calling hours from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and a service following. Because Nancy always found a way to look at the brighter side of life, we would like to honor her by asking you to please wear colorful clothing to her service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nancy Hoy Angel fund, which is a scholarship fund set up for children unable to cover tuition costs for the HUM Church Preschool.

