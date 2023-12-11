DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy “Eileen” Carritz, 75, of Diamond, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Nancy was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, on July 6, 1948, a daughter of the late Raymond and Nancy Anna (Shreve) Winemiller.

On November 16, 1968, Eileen married Jack Carritz and together they raised three children.

She worked as a department manager at Hills Department store.

Eileen was active in the American Legion Post 737 in Lake Milton, where she had served as a past President of the Auxiliary and ran the Friday fish fries.

In her free time Eileen enjoyed reading, exploring thrift stores, playing cards and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a gifted story teller, artist and decorator and produced many beautiful quilts, dolls and floral arrangements over the years.

Eileen leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, John (Angie), Roberta and Paul Carritz; her grandchildren, Hayley, Stacy, Kathie, Paul Kameron, Sidney, Ricky, Alex and Christian; her sister in heart, Debby Johnson and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved soulmate and husband of 50 years, Jack and sisters, Mary Revak and Shirley Furman.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., Sunday December 10, 2023, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A service of sharing will take place at 11:30 a,m.

