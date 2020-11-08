Nancy E. Blyler, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, November 6, 2020, Nancy E. Blyler, 69, of Austintown, passed away peacefully at home, after a three-year battle with cancer and pulmonary fibrosis.



Born April 16, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, Nancy was the daughter of the late James and Helen (Ellashek) Black.



She graduated from Chaney High School in 1969.

She and her husband were married on May 29, 1971.

Prior to retirement, Nancy worked as an office manager for a local pediatrician’s office for 29 years.



Nancy leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 49 years, Lonnie Blyler; her children, Abbi (Ronald, Jr.) DeLisio and Amanda (Mark) Robenolt and her sister, Susan (Frank) Marchionda. She was the proud Mimi/Gigi to her granddaughters, Kalynn, Ryleigh and Kennedy.



Nancy loved to spend her time surrounded by her family. She enjoyed taking family vacations to the Outer Banks, Sunday family dinners, shopping, crafts and holiday baking with her girls and grandkids. She especially enjoyed going to her granddaughter’s dance recitals, softball games and their many school activities. Her love and strength will be deeply missed but the memories will last forever.



Private services will be held with immediate family only.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to K9s For Warriors at www.k9sforwarriors.org.



~Mom, you will forever be our “co-pilot”. We will honor you as we carry on our many traditions while creating new memories in celebration of you.~

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

