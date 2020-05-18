Nancy A. Snyder, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy A. Snyder, 77, of Austintown, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home.



Born September 4, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, Nancy was the daughter of the late Sherman and Eleanor (Greathouse) Kuhn.



Nancy was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and the sound of their laughter. She enjoyed going out to eat and listening to game shows at home.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her children, Bobby Lee Binion, David Snyder and Cindy Binon; her sisters, Rosie Kuhn and Betty Hodge and her brothers, Vergil, Raymond, Jack, Sam, Jake and Fred Kuhn.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Terry Snyder of 49 years, whom she married April 24, 1971; her son, Mark; her sister, Goldie (Glen) Creech; her grandchildren, Destiny, D.J., Nathaniel, Nevaeh, Justin, Allie and Tony and her nieces, Jeannie (Richard), Melannie, Emily, Lourye, Hope and Lexi and her nephew, Caleb.

Private family services will be held and interment will take place at Kerr Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

