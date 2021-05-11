Nancy A. Ferguson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy A. (Pasha) Ferguson, affectionately known by loved ones as “Bunny”, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021. She was 82 years old. Nancy joined her husband, Allen, in Heaven who passed away in 2008.

She was born March 21, 1938 in Austintown, a daughter of the late Louis and Mary Pasha. Nancy was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School in 1955. During high school she participated in the school’s art program where she won the Gold Key Award for her painting of a dancing Gypsy Girl. Even as an adult, she also won many ribbons at the Canfield Fair for a variety of artistic entries.

Nancy married Allen E. Ferguson, Sr. in 1960. They had five children, Allen, Jr. (Tammy), Chuck (Jill), John (Lisa), Grant (Nancy) and Lisa (Steve).

Nancy’s greatest love was her family and friends. Nancy loved spending time with her weekly coffee group, cooking for her family, playing cards and making crafts for others to enjoy.

Although her family grieves her loss, they take comfort knowing that Allen and Nancy are together again.

Nancy is survived by her children, Allen, Jr. (Tammy), Chuck (Jill), John (Lisa), Grant (Nancy) and Lisa (Steve); brother, Rob (Ginny); sister-in-law, Shirley; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.

Calling hours will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel on Saturday, May 15 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A private service will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her honor to your local Hospice Foundation.

