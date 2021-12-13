CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myron E. Yeager, 100, a resident of Canfield since 1942, died early Sunday morning, December 12 at St. Elizabeth/ Mercy Health Boardman.

Myron was born September 9, 1921 in North Jackson, a son of the late Howard E. and Myrtle (Barrett) Yeager and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and following graduation he worked for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a PBX Installer and Engineer.

In 1944 Myron was drafted and served two years active duty in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany. Myron then served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 35 years and retired with the distinguished rank of Master Sergeant.

He had worked for Ohio Bell for over 35 years, retiring in 1979.

Myron was a member of Poland Village Baptist Church, the American Legion Post # 177 and the Telephone Pioneers of America.

He enjoyed traveling, and for 28 years he and his wife, Dora, would drive across the country spending winters at their son’s house in southern California. He enjoyed woodworking, doing puzzles, both jigsaw and word and gardening. Myron was very much a people person. He was friendly and outgoing and loved to socialize. He also loved to play jokes on people, making them laugh and having a good time. He looked forward to going to Perkins Restaurant in Boardman (his kitchen away from home) where the staff always surprised him with his order and always catered to him. Myron also loved attending the Canfield Fair every year where he talked to everyone, only missing one fair all the years he had lived in Canfield.

His wife, the former Dora L. Paulin, whom he married August 8, 1941, died June 15, 2007.

He leaves his daughter, Janet Stanwood of Canfield; his son, Howard Yeager of Fontana, California; two granddaughters, Jennifer Pimpinella and Tricia Heasley and one great-granddaughter, Paiton Heasley.

Friends may call on Thursday, December 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

Due to Covid-19, the family is asking all guests to wear masks.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, 44406.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.