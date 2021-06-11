Myron A. DeProfio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myron A. DeProfio, 79 of Youngstown, went home to be with the Lord and out of pain finally, on Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021.

Myron, known as “Mert” was born March 5, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of the late John C. and Nellie I. (Delon) DeProfio and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Girard High School in 1960 and served in the Army Reserves for six years.

Mert worked in auto body repair for the former V & M Auto Body for 38 years. His work was always sought after and was always a perfectionist when it came to a car. He later worked in maintenance for Austintown Schools for 10 years until he retired.

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and had been president of the Austintown Girls Softball League for many years. He was a Nascar fan and in his younger years, Mert drove stock car at the Canfield and Sharon Speedways. Mert loved to travel and enjoyed his trips to Florida and Las Vegas.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his wife, the former Patricia Prontka, whom he married October 16, 1965; his wonderful daughter. Michele and son-in-law, Tim Green; his son that he always depended on, Michael and four fabulous grandchildren, Lindsey (Alexandria), Adam, Taylor and Lauren. He also leaves two brothers, Joseph (Sandra) DeProfio of Florida and Alexander (Delores) DeProfio of Hubbard.

Friends may call on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel and Wednesday 10:00-10:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.