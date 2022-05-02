WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrna E. Fimognari, 78, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, after a brief illness.

She was born September 19, 1944, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late, John Bower and Isabelle Hogue Bower. The family moved to Warren, Ohio in 1955.

Myrna was a graduate of Warren G Harding, class of 1962.

She was part of the Warren Women’s Bowling Association. Served as president of the Echoettes, bowling on Tuesday nights for many years.

After 31 years of service, she retired from her secretarial position at Copperweld. In her retirement years she stayed active and took up babysitting for her nieces and nephews.



Myrna was known to be the life of the party. She enjoyed dinning out, casinos, dancing, bingo and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by sister, Maxine Barron; brother, Michael Bower and nephew, Christopher Bower. Her beloved cat, Mystery, gave her great comfort in her later years.

Survivors include brother, John (Karen) Bower; sister, Bonnie Evans; nieces, Karen Blair, Sharon Rumbarger, Cathie Evans and Tracy Barron, Laurie Bower; nephew, Michael Bower and many great-nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel.

Burial will be in Pineview Memorial Park, where she will be laid to rest next to beloved sister, Maxine.



To send flowers to the family of Myrna, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.