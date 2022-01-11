AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mychalina Ploskodniak, 97, of Austintown Township, passed away Saturday evening, January 8, 2022, at her home with her sons by her side.

Mychalina was born November 8, 1924, in Drohobych, Ukraine, the daughter of Fedir and Rozalija Chukla.

She was taken from her home in Ukraine, at the age of 16 and was place in the forced labor camps. She met her husband while in the camps in Germany. After the war she and her husband lived in Germany briefly, then migrated to France and ultimately came to America residing in Youngstown ever since.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mychalina briefly worked for the janitorial department of Home Savings and Loan at the downtown branch.

She was also a member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church where she helped make pierogies for more than 30 years.

Her other hobbies included cooking, performing home maintenance, cutting grass and providing a clean and tidy home for family and visitors.

Her husband, Stephan Ploskodniak whom she married in 1945, passed away August 14, 1987.

Mychalina leaves two sons, John Ploskodiniak of Napoleon, Ohio and Bohdan of Austintown; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Ploskodniak, who provided care and companionship; two grandsons, Andrew (Rachel) Ploskodniak and Nicholas Ploskodniak and two great-grandchildren, Lily and Daisey, as well as one cousin, Olga Shevehenko of Ukraine who provided news and stimulating conversation.

Besides her parents and husband, Mychalina was preceded in death by one son, Roman Ploskodniak.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where a Panakhyda service will be held at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 14 at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, immediately followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

For everyone’s protection masking for viewing and services is suggested.

The family would like to thank Teresa McGlynn for her companionship, comfort and care to their mother.



