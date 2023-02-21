HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Morrell “Bronco” Foor, 86, of Hanoverton, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 20.

The son of Simon D. and Alice M. (Wilkinson) Foor, Morrell was born on September 23, 1936 in Bedford County, Pennsylvania.

After moving to Ohio in 1954, Morrell worked numerous jobs, including Pure Oil and US Steel, before becoming a truck driver for Foster Trucking. In 1980 he bought his own truck and started Morrell Foor Trucking.

After retiring in 1998, Morrell enjoyed puttering around in his garage and taking care of his yard. An avid hunter, he was a member of the NRA and enjoyed sharing his stories from years past. Morrell also enjoyed taking a yearly vacation to Bike Week in Myrtle Beach and was a 45-year member of HOG (Harley Owners Group).

Morrell is survived by his sons, Dale Foor and Victor (Laurie) Foor and his daughter, Jessica (Fred Kloos) Foor. He is also survived by his brother, Dwight Foor; sister-in-law, Mary Foor and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his sons, Richard “Rich” Foor, Gary Foor and Terry “Wink” Foor. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Geraldine Winters, Etta Foor, Ruth Clark, Sarah Foor and Esther Foor, as well as his brothers, Curtis Foor, Glenn Foor, Simon R. Foor and Victor Bruce Foor.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Friends may also call on Friday, February 24 at Ellsworth Community Church, 11171 W. Akron-Canfield Road Ellsworth from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice – Greater Youngstown, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

