Mona L. Devlin, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mona L. Devlin passed away peacefully Saturday, September 18, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.



Mona was born June 11, 1934 in Tonawanda, New York, the daughter of Howard J. Raybuck and Ida M. Grieser Raybuck.



She married her first love, Louis J. Devlin in 1956 and they resided in western New York where they raised their family until his passing in 1999.

In 2008, Mona moved to Warren, Ohio to be closer to family. She took up residence at the Shepherd of the Valley Retirement Community in Howland.



It was at Shepherd that she met Benjamin J. Lariccia. They married December 5, 2010. Though Ben passed away in 2016, they had many happy experiences in the years they shared and Mona’s family doubled in size as the Lariccias continued to be part of her life even after Ben passed.



Mona graduated from Barker Central High School in 1952, Buffalo State Teachers College in 1956 and Niagara University in 1972.



She taught elementary school in Tonawanda, Lockport and Barker, New York.



Mona was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren and St. Patrick’s Church in Barker.

She was also a member of Barker Central School Retired Teachers, Eastern Niagara County Retired Teachers, New York State Retired Teachers and the Alpha Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Honor Society.



She enjoyed traveling, reading, crafts, sports, time with family, not cooking, getting her first tattoo at age 84 and her dog, Molly.



Mona is survived by her children, Linda (Alan) MacDonald of Warren, Ohio, Laurie (Michael) Wagner of Yorktown, Virginia and David (Raquel) Devlin of Long Beach, California. “Grandma D’s” grandchildren are Scott (Alissa), Beth (Rich), Benjamin, Jenny, Nathan, Ryan, Jacob, Raquel, Catia and Caroline; along with great-grandchildren, Caleb, Lauren, Marley, John and Max, who live in Ohio.



Mona was also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Nancy and two younger sisters, Sharon Dean and Bonnie Ullery and her beloved cock-a-poo, Molly.



Your kind memorials may be made to Shepherd of the Valley or the Animal Welfare League.



A celebration of life is planned in the future.

Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Park in North Tonawanda, New York. Date not decided yet.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Mona L. Devlin please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.