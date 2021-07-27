Mona Koneval, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mona (Rezek) Koneval, 89, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 in Youngstown.

Mona was born February 22, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Ford) Rezek.

Mona was a lifetime member of St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church in Youngstown.

She attended East High School and in addition to being a homemaker, worked for Dale Cleaners in Youngstown for more than 30 years.

She was an avid bowler and enjoyed spending time with friends, going dancing and playing the slots and lottery.

Mona is survived by her daughter, Roberta (Ray) Mansour of Las Vegas, Nevada; her son. Thomas (Toni) Koneval of Hubbard; her brothers, Newman Rezek of Boardman and Randall (Donna) of Louisville, Ohio; her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Rezek; her grandchildren, Bill (Candace) Nelson, James (Sabrina) Nelson, Lindsey (Nick) Goyak, Joni Koneval and Christopher Koneval; her great-grandchildren, Leila, Abby and Emily Nelson, Lexie and Jayden Nelson and Olivia Goyak and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Mona was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Rezek; sister, Patricia Parrotto; brother-in-law, Anthony Parrotto and sister-in-law, Joann Rezek.

The family extends special thanks to Omni Manor and to Hospice of the Valley for their care of Mona over the past year.

Services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Omni Manor or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

