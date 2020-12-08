Mollie L. Trilli, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mollie L. Trilli, 83, passed away Monday afternoon, December 7, 2020 at University Hospital Richmond Medical Center in Cleveland.



Mollie was born on January 23, 1937 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Hubert and Helen Shaffer.



She was a graduate of Somerset High School and worked at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 20 years until she retired.



She was active at the S.C.O.P.E Center in Warren, enjoyed doing puzzles, crossword, playing cards and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Mollie will be deeply missed by her son, Dennis (Laurie) Pugh; grandchildren, Monica, Greg, Lindsey, Dennis, Jessica and Christopher; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Dave, Richard and Larry and sisters, Judy, Rachel and Sharon.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daryl Pugh; sons, Greg and Allen Pugh; sister Jackie and brother, Bud.



Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m.



Visitors are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask.



Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Christian Church in Mollie’s memory.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

