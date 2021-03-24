Miyoko Szuhay, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miyoko Szuhay, 93, passed away Monday morning, March 22, 2021 at her residence.

She was born August 1, 1927 in Formosa, Taiwan. Miyoko was raised in Kobe Japan, coming to the United States in 1952.

She was a homemaker.

Miyoko’s husband, Daniel Szuhay whom she married August 24, 1952, died September 9, 2002.

She is survived by her children, James Szuhay of Canfield, JoAnn (Jeff) Kocanyar of Berlin Center, Justine Szuhay of Canfield and Dan (Trish) Szuhay of Windsor, Colorado; one brother; two sisters and her grandchildren, Jake, Jill, Julie, D.J. and Anthony.

According to her wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Miyoko Szuhay please visit our Tribute Store.