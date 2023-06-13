AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wife, mother and grandmother, “Mitzi” Mary Osborne, 85 of Austintown, Ohio, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, June 11, 2023 with family by her side.

She was born February 6, 1938, in Elkins, West Virginia, to the late Clay and Pearl Hinchman. She was a life-long resident of the Youngstown area after moving in her high school years.

Mitzi’s Christian faith was an essential part of her life. She was an active member of the Church of Christ, where she and her husband were leaders of Marriage Encounter weekends for many years. She spent a great deal of time praying for others. She was a great listener and an encourager. She cared deeply about people and many have shared stories with the family of how she made a difference in their spiritual walk with the Lord.

Mitzi was deeply devoted to the love of her life, Lou Osborne. They were married for over 60 years.

Lou and Mitzi started L&M Trophy in 1967, now known as Austintown Trophy.

Mitzi was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, going on vacations, playing cards, Face Timing and telling her family, “You pray for me and I’ll pray for you.”

Mitzi was an avid bowler back in the day and won the title of the 1968-69 Youngstown Women’s Bowling Association Single’s Champion with a handicap score of 699.

She was preceded in death by her son, Roger MacPherson and her siblings, Charlie Hinchman, Mandy Chechitelli, Joline Boserman, Naomi Russell, Jean Connor and Fred Hinchman.

She is survived by her husband, Lou Osborne; children, Jeff MacPherson (Sandra) and Sherry Hickerson (Tim); granddaughters, Angelica (Luke) Thorne, Meghan Hickerson and Sarah Hickerson; grandson, Evan Emerick; niece, Martha Scoville, that was raised as Mitzi’s sister; as well as many other nephews, nieces and friends.

Calling hours will be Friday, June 16 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes located at 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.