Miriam “Mickey” Delores Bloom, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miriam “Mickey” Delores Bloom, 89, of Austintown, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Briarfield Manor.



Mickey was born May 9, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Michael and Mae (White) Bloom.



Mickey graduated from South High School in 1949.

Prior to her retirement in 1992, Mickey worked as a computer operator for South Side Hospital.

Mickey enjoyed needlework, reading and ceramics.



She is survived by her brother, Harvey (Juanita) Bloom and neices and nephews, Doreen (Jeff) Spiegle, Debora (Kerric) Ray, Gail (Ray) Umpstead, and Mario (Reety) Quaranto.



Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her sisters, Esther Quaranto and Ruth Bloom and her brothers, Joseph Bloom and Robert Bloom.



The family will receive relative and friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a Memorial Service will be held immediately following at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley.

