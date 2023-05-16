BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mina Priscilla Baringer, 82, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023.

She was born December 30, 1940 in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Guy Gilmore and Catherine Louise (Ensminger) Foster.

Mina was a secretary in the medical field, primarily with Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital and St. Elizabeth Medical Center, retiring in 2000.

She was a 1958 graduate of New Castle High School and then graduated from the Robert Morris Business College in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mina was a member of the Pythian Sisters and the Mahoning County Dahlia Society. She loved flower gardening and enjoyed crocheting but her greatest joy was being with her family, especially her grandchildren and watching over her prized dahlias.

Mina is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Roger L. Baringer, whom she married June 24, 1961; her children, Rick Lloyd Baringer of Newton Falls, Bonnie Louise Via of Berlin Center and Bradley Allen Baringer of Ellsworth; her sisters, Sherry Weamer of North Jackson and Leila (Don) Kirkwood of Salem; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Mina was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Foster and her sister, Dorothy Fisher.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m.

