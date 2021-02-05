Millie Marino Berkenyi, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Millie Marino Berkenyi passed away in her sleep, Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.



Millie was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 16, 1921, the daughter of Rocky E. and Marguerite (Churches) Marino.



She attended Lake Erie College and graduated from The Ohio State University.



She was a professional model and made various television appearances.



She volunteered at St. Elizabeth Medical Center as a “Grey Lady” continuing this work on her move to Akron, Ohio with fundraising for Akron Children’s Hospital, the first PGA Rubber City Open, Red Cross, Symphony and Akron Art Museum. She was an avid reader and dancer. While living on Rivo Alto Island, Florida, she also volunteered at the Miami Heart Institute and entered the merchandising field where she worked with designer shops in Bay Harbor Island, Florida.

Upon her return to her native Youngstown, she became the head of the Forecast department at Southern Park Mall. She worked in real estate for a short time with StanJim Homes.

Millie became a licensed cemeterian with Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield. For five years, she worked at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. She finished her career at Green Haven, where she attained many sales awards and completed 30 years as a cemeterian.



She was a kind and generous person, who was always willing to lend a helping hand to all who needed it. Millie’s number one accomplishment was being a devoted, loving and caring mother.

She will be eternally loved and missed by her four children, Corinne Valley of Boardman, Marguerite (James) Marsden of Raleigh, North Carolina, Gregory (Jeanne) Stenglein of Struthers and Scott (Maureen) Stenglein of Austintown; two stepchildren, Alan (Susie) Berkenyi of Austintown and Linda (Jim) Zell of Charlotte, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Shannon Stenglein, Stephen Stenglein, Shelly Stenglein, Brendan Stenglein, Vicki Thomas, Thomas Valley, Lisa Shafer Newton and Scott Shafer; four great-grandchildren, Gina Thomas, Isabella Newton, Jade Valley and Shane Valley; as well as two nieces, Linda Marino and Darlene Kenney and two nephews, Robert Marino of Santa Rosa, California and Mark Marino of Youngstown, Ohio. She also leaves two dear friends, Mary Willmitch of Austintown, Ohio and Joan Marino of Columbus, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alex Berkenyi, whom she married on August 16, 1980 and who passed away on May 18, 1998; her first husband, Edward Stenglein; her parents; two brothers, Ross Marino and Paul A. Marino and one niece, Cynthia Marino.



Private services will be held at St. Joseph’s and entombment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield, Ohio.

The family would like to thank Shepherd of the Valley for their kindness and compassionate care of Millie.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Millie Marino Berkenyi please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 7, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.