MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Millie M. (Workman) Dourm, 75, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

Millie was born on November 15, 1946, in Logan, West Virginia the daughter of Howard and Marie Workman.

On May 9, 1991, she was united in marriage to Paul E. Dourm with whom she shared 30 years of marriage.

A graduate of Logan High School, Marie was self-employed in the restaurant business.

A woman of faith she was a member of Christ Memorial Baptist Church.

She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and the family dog, Gunner.

She is survived by her husband, Paul; sons, Tom McCreary, Gary McCreary and Chris Dourm; daughter, Anna Dourm; grandchildren, Tommi Lynn, Kody Thomas, Natasha and Savanna; seven great-grandchildren and her brother, Don Workman.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Juanita Kiss and stepdaughter, Maggie Dourm.



Visitation will be held Monday, May 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m.

Millie will be laid to rest at North Jackson Cemetery.

