GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miles W. Whitney, Sr., 95, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023 at his residence.

He was born March 31, 1928 in Buffalo, New York, a son of Walter M. and Anna J. (DeLaney) Whitney.

Miles was a driver for Anchor Motor Freight (now Lease Way) for 32 years, retiring in 1992.

He was a former member of Youngstown Baptist Church.

He was also a member of Teamsters Local No. 377.

Miles’ hobbies included building model train sets and he especially enjoyed building model ships, specifically “Great Lakes” ships.

Miles’ wife, the former Jean A. Kelsh, whom he married December 3, 1951, died June 4, 2001.

He is survived by his children, Sue M. Clay of Girard, Wayne W. (Judy) Whitney of Palms Way, California, Miles W. (Michele) Whitney of Austintown, Don W. (Maggie) Whitney of Conneaut and Ron M. (Lilly) Whitney of Girard; his grandchildren, Lesa Mosser, Crystal Whitney, Jessica (Tim) Walters and Racheal Whitney; his great-grandchildren, Allisa Whitney, Lunzer Evans, Marzel Evans, Zachary Evans, Rosie Clay, Larry Clay, Gage Walters, Zane Walters and Maci Walters and his great-great-grandchildren, Amellia Collins and Coraline Evans.

Besides his parents and wife, Miles was preceded in death by his grandson, Wayne W. Whitney, Jr.

According to Miles’ wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions in Miles name may be given to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or donations@als.org.

Arrangement handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.