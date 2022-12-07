YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miles Hogan, 58, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, as a result of a house fire.

Miles was born February 13, 1964 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania and was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area.

Miles was a passionate animal lover, collector of things and spent time reading. He found peace in nature specifically, Mill Creek Park. Despite struggles in his life, he was a very thoughtful and giving person.

He leaves behind his mother, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, siblings, as well as several close friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and first love with whom he created the greatest “Joy” of his life. A private service was held to share fond memories.

Arrangements handled by Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society.