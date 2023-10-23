BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Pauline Ritchey Foor, age 90 of Rittman, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

She was born on September 18, 1933, in Hopewell, Pennsylvania to the late Rife H. and Margaret Mary Stiffler Ritchey.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who took pride in her family and the home she worked hard to create and maintain for them. She loved to travel and discover new places. She enjoyed sewing, caring for her roses and above all, the company of her dog, Sophie. When she was able, she kept a garden large enough to can her vegetables and share those with her family. She enjoyed having conversations and never met a stranger. She was always after a good deal at the thrift store and a day trip was never complete until she had a sandwich and an ice cream.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George W. Foor; her parents and five siblings.

She is survived by her children, Barry (Bonnie) Foor, Gary (Mary) Foor, Diane (Thomas) Clifford, Joseph (Sherry) Foor, Brian (Sheri) Foor and Barbara (Robert) Koran; grandchildren, Mark and David Foor, Stacy (Mark) Faller, Michael Foor, Gary Foor, Jr., Scott (Kasey) Foor, Amanda (Robert) Powers, Audrey and Juliana Clifford, Carlie, Courtney and Joseph Foor II, Samantha and Jack Foor, Ethan, Adam and Jillian Koran; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Garlick and numerous other extended family members.

Calling hours will be held 1:00 – 2:00 p.m Thursday, October 26, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Road, Brookfield, OH 44403 with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m.

Interment will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park.

