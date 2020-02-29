Mildred M. Tarr, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Mildred M. Tarr, 80, who passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family.

Mildred was born October 24, 1939, in Staten Island, New York, the daughter of Robert White and Mildred (Farrell) White.

Mildred worked for the Youngstown School System for 42 years, retiring in 2018.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Mildred is survived by her children, Glen (Beth) Tarr of Maple Shade, Cheryl Davison of Youngstown, Albert (Jennie) Tarr of Austintown and Suzanne Vekasy of Austintown. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Brooke Walker, Tiffany Gilbert, Steven Tarr, Krysti Pollock, Thomas Vekasy, Taylor “Teller” Vekasy and Sean, Catilin and Bryan Tarr. She also leaves seven great-grandchildren, Giovan and Gianna Gilbert, Savannah Davison and Phoenix Walker, Brianna, Logan and Zoe Pollock. Mildred also leaves behind a sister, Betty Morando of Florida.

Besides her parents; brother, Robert White and daughter, Judith. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Albert M. Tarr, whom she married August 16, 1958, with his passing in October 2009.

The family would like to thank the staff from The Woodlands at Austinwoods for their caring support during our time with them, as well as the staff from CrossRoads Hospice.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 and again on Wednesday, March 4, from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all memorial contributions be made to them.

