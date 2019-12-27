Mildred L. “Millie” Reese, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred L. Reese, 78, of Salem, died Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019 at her residence.

Mildred, known as “Millie” was born on August 15, 1941 in Salem, a daughter of the late Henry and Lydia (Muller) Leyman and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Western Reserve High School.

She was an upholsterer for Ort Furniture in Salem for over 25 years.

She enjoyed traveling, especially Caribbean cruises and was an avid bowler.

Millie leaves her husband, Randall N. Reese, whom she married on September 1960; a son, Randy (Sherrie) Reese of Salem; a daughter, Brenda (Ernie) Willis of Austintown; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four brothers, Richard, Mark, Philip and Paul and six sisters, Patricia, Connie, Linda, Twila, Darlene and Deborah.

Besides her parents, Millie was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.

Friends may call on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, 65 North Broad Street.

To send flowers to the family of Mildred L. “Millie” Reese, please visit Tribute Store.