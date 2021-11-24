Mildred Faye Giesy, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Faye (Coy) Giesy passed away on Thursday, November 18, with family holding her hands as she started her eternal journey to the Pearly Gates.

She was born on June 27, 1937 to Clely and Ruby (Allen) Coy in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. She was told that two things hit Shepherdsville that year; the flood and Faye.

She showed her independence at a very young age when at five years-old she sold cigarettes on the streets of Louisville and practiced her swear words behind their outhouse. At 17, she graduated from Shepherdsville High School. A school friend of hers once told her that she could sit in the middle of a field with a rock and find a way to have fun. On the same day, she replaced her class ring with a wedding ring.

She drove to Jeffersonville, Indiana to marry Charles E. Giesy, Sr. on May 28, 1955. The two newlyweds settled in the Bristolville area where the young hillbilly girl soon met Jan Passek and sealed a friendship that lasted a lifetime.

Through the years, Mamaw was a homemaker, worked in real estate and retired from Children Services.

She was a member of the Champion Nazarene Church.

She forged many lifelong friendships no matter where she found herself. Her friends have all claimed that they could pick up their conversation where it left off no matter how much time had passed. Faye opened her heart and home to countless friends and family. Many of whom actually lived with her at one point or another. The house was open to everyone and a meal was offered to all. Food was her passion; well before Yelp!, she could steer anyone to the best mom and pop restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Virginia and most of the other states and provinces. She loved playing Scrabble with Jane King and later in life enjoyed finding some web-mates to play Words with Friends. In addition, she was in numerous card clubs. Although she was the least athletic person in our family, she was the most avid fan and attended more sporting events than could be counted. Many people of the community saw her and Bev Friend sitting together at games rooting on their favorite team–the Bristol Panthers. She even loved watching kids play basketball in her backyard down at The Pit. We aren’t sure if she ever did learn the rules of the sports. She loved her family and loved being involved in each and everyone’s interests.

Her unconditional love for family and friends will be missed and hard to be matched.

She will meet her husband once again, along with her sister, Martina Ewing; her great-nephew, Jeremy Rodgers and her great-granddaughter, Dawson Faye.

Surviving her are sisters, Shirley McDonald of Virginia and Norma Curl (Larry) of Kentucky; brothers-in-law, Don Giesy (Shirley) and Ron Giesy (Donna); her sons, Charles Giesy, Jr. (Jo Anne), Mark Giesy (Jodie “Yankee”) and Scott Giesy (Lori); daughter, Missy Leone (Mike) and daughter/niece, Jamie Ewing. Her grandchildren have vied for the number one spot in her heart for years. Her favorite grandchild (in no particular order) was Jason Giesy, Craig Giesy (Jamie), Joe Giesy (Alynn), Alyssa Seydler (Steven), Heidi Giesy, A’Laura Bogard (Joe), Jacob Giesy, Reese Leone and Beth Giesy. She also cherished her great-grandkids, Chase, Amelia, Anthony, Steven, Brandon, Malaya, Jaycee, Carter, Callen, Camden, Scarlett, Deakyn and Maddilyn. Many call her Aunt Faye and Mamaw; the above list could easily include numerous extended family and friends.

Faye and her sisters are very close and created a deep and spiritual relationship that no one ever wanted to mess with. They are referred to in the family as The Sisters. They spoke daily on the phone and have taught us how to laugh, argue and hang-up but at the end of the day, to always love one another no matter what. The Sisters have made every effort to keep the family connected and have made us all vow to continue their legacy of love. “Family is the most important thing,” were some of Mamaw’s last words.

The family would like to thank Dr. Rostom for the tender care and tough love that was given for years to Mamaw. A big thanks also to The Bristol Fire Department for the many times that they assisted Mamaw in some very humorous and serious situations. Finally, we are forever grateful to the staff at Gillette’s Nursing Home who jumped to all of Mamaw’s whims, on her many rehabilitation visits.

A time of reflection will be held at the Pleasant Valley Church, 2055 Pleasant Valley Road, (Liberty Township) Niles, OH 44446 on Saturday, December 4. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the memorial will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. lasting until Noon. The family asks that people be willing to voluntarily share a story about a time Mamaw touched their hearts or their funny bone. This is a time for us all to celebrate the life of Faye Giesy.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bristol Fire Department, Warren Family Mission, or your own favorite charity on Faye’s behalf, as she truly believed in helping others and did so often.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

