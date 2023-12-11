WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred A. “Milly” Miller, 66, of Warren, died peacefully and suddenly on Tuesday, December 5.

Milly was born to Harry A. and Mildred L. Westover on March 18, 1957, in Ravenna.

She graduated from Southeast High School in 1976.

Three years later, she married her husband, Charles H. Miller IV, on April 14, 1979.

As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 51 blessed years, Milly was a faithful member of the Tod Heights Congregation in Warren. Teaching and encouraging others from the Bible brought Milly great joy. She loved volunteering her time in the community to share her knowledge of Jehovah God, His Kingdom and the hope of the resurrection. We eagerly wait for her to wake up and tell her how much she was loved and missed.

Aside from doting on her three grandsons, Milly loved spending quality time with her dear friends and family, gardening, enjoying quiet time on her outdoor swing, going on camping trips, and travelling to the southwest.

To carry on her memory is her husband, Chuck; her son, Charles H. Miller V of Warren and her daughter, Jenny L. (Robert) Lillard of Navajo Nation. She also leaves behind three grandsons, Charles H. Blackburn-Miller, Richard Miller and Russell Miller, of Warren; her sister, Lauretta (Tom) Gregory of Paris Township and her two brothers, Melvyn (Mary) Westover of Lorain and Grover (Nina) Westover of Paris Township; along with many nieces and nephews.

Milly was preceded in death by her parents and six brothers, Harry, James, Paul, Richard, Terry and Walt.

Per Milly’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A hybrid memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Niles, Ohio.

Arrangements for Mrs. Miller are being provided by the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown.

