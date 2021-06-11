Mike D. Townsend, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mike D. Townsend, 46, passed away Tuesday evening, June 8, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Youngstown.



Mike was born July 11, 1974 in Sharon, Peensylvania, a son of Thomas Townsend and Janice Terna.



He was a 1992 graduate of West Middlesex High School and worked at NOV Tuboscope for 27 years.

He was a loving husband, son, father and grandfather who loved to spend time with his family; especially his children and grandchildren. He was a hard worker and enjoyed doing carpentry. He loved being outdoors, whether he was fishing or camping, loved the Pittsburg Steelers and Nascar.



Mike will be deeply missed by his father, Thomas Townsend; his mother, Janice (Jerry) Terna; his loving wife, Ronda Townsend whom he married in 2015; children, Dana, Marcus, and Michael (Kate) Jr. Townsend; stepchildren, Ryan Evans and Drew Eli; grandchildren, Dakotah Watt, Grayson Watt, and Noah Townsend; brother, Thomas (Michelle Krzyston) Townsend Jr. and sister Jocelin (Roc) Muto).



Family and friends may gather to celebrate Mike from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday June 14, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mahoning Valley Second Harvest by visiting https://mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org/.



A television tribute will air Sunday, June 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.