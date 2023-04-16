MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle R. Domenick, 55, formerly of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Summa Healthcare.

Michelle, affectionately known as “Shelly,” was born November 13, 1967, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Andrew and Cassandra “Sandy” (Nelson) Domenick.

Shelly was a 1986 graduate of Cardinal Mooney.

She worked for over 25 years as a customer service representative for Delux in Akron.

Shelly volunteered for local church, enjoyed playing Bingo and was an avid cook and baker. She loved animals and her family requests that any memorial contributions by made to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, in her name.

She is preceded in death by her father and her brother, Andrew “Drew” Domenick.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother Sandy; her sister, Jennifer (Dallas) Gombash; her uncle, Edward (Kathy) Nelson; her uncle, Thomas “Corky” (Louise) Masters; her cousins, Dori and Tommy Masters; a family friend, G. John Gagyi; very special friends, John (Patty) Desmett and her sister-in-law, Julia Domenick.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, April 20, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

