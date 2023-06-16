AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle L. “ShellBell” Campbell, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Hospice House.

Michelle was born June 3, 1956, the daughter of the late Paul R. and Margaret Ellen (Cleary) Miller.

Michelle was a 1974 graduate of Jackson–Milton High school.

She loved doing crossword puzzles, was a bookworm, loved working in her garden, playing keno and scratch off tickets, was a die-hard Cleveland Browns, Indians and Ohio State fan and was on a bowling league with the girls at West Side Lanes. She went on to shoot pool on a league with the guys and really missed it once her health started to go downhill. Her ultimate pride and joy was raising her three children. She was a hard worker and loved watching her sons play baseball while she was running from field to field.

She could often be found working two or three jobs just to be sure they were always taken care of.

Michelle leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Christine (Shawn) Campbell; sons, Jay (Halley) Campbell and Matthew (Jessica) Campbell; her grandchildren, whom she adored, Alyssa “LuLu” Lester, Kayla Morales, Adam and Ava Campbell, Landen and Vance Campbell, a group of “besties” and her beloved dog, Louie.

Besides her parents, Michelle was preceded in death by her companion, Earle Pfund.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown, prior to the service. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m, Thursday, June 29, 2023 in the funeral home.

