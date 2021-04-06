Michelle Jenkins, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Jenkins, age 47, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 in St. Louis, Missouri of complications she sustained in an accident.



Michelle was born January 29, 1974 in Warren, Ohio to the late David Suciu and Mary Louise Wargo.



She was a graduate of Mathews High School.

Michelle was a former police officer for Brookfield Police Department, she worked at Sears Automotive and most recently she was a well tender for EnerVest.



Michelle raced the #5 machine; she was also a six time National Champion in ATVMX; she had a National Championship in WPSA and five AMA National Championships. Motocross was her passion, and she lived a vibrant life!



Michelle was of the Christian faith and worshiped at NorthMar Church.



Michelle is preceded in death by her father and aunt, Joanne Emery.



Her memories will be cherished and remembered by her husband, Brian, whom she married February 17, 2012; her mother, Mary; her brother, David John Suciu and her sister, Concetta Suciu; her nieces and nephews, especially Jaicee and Malaya; her aunts and uncles, Elizabet Cantelmo (Bill Ross), Theresa (Bob) Naylor, Cecilia Cummins, Nancy Perko, Dolores Wargo, Concetta Pagley, Cynthia Walker, Loretta (Fred) Eslack and Danny Wargo; many cousins and several good friends.



Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at NorthMar Church, 3855 E. Market Street in Warren where the funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Armitage, officiant.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

