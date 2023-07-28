CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Christine’s Church, for Michelle I. Lombardo, 43, of Canfield, who passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after a brief illness, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

Michelle was born September 27, 1979 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the daughter of Robert S. and Barbara A. (Kovic) Tomko.

Michelle was a 1997 graduate of Canfield High School, where she met her husband, Jeremy R. Lombardo. They married on February 21, 2004 and together they had two children, Ava and Anthony (AJ).

Michelle loved to be creative and crafty, spend time with friends but held the role of mom as her highest achievement. She put herself above others and had a huge heart. Her heart was as big as her personality, which made the people she loved feel included and special.

Michelle leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Jeremy; her mother, Barbara, her children, Ava and Anthony; her brother, Mark S. Tomko and niece, Maura M. Tomko; her mother-in-law, Marian (Tom) Zickefoose and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by father and her sister, Monica M. Tomko.

The family will receive relatives and friends one hour prior to service at the church on Tuesday, August 1, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The family request memorial contributions be made to towards Ava and Anthony’s college fund at P.O. Box 412, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 30 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.