MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele Coon, 69, passed away Thursday evening, April 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Michele was born on December 25,1953 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Howard Jesse Porter and Anna Verna Parosky.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage and worked as an auto mechanic.

She enjoyed gardening, hunting, and canning.

Michele will be deeply missed by her two son, Jim and John Coon; granddaughter, Samantha Coon; great-grandchild, Bailey; sisters, Mary Ann Klingensmith and Josephine Donaldson; and friend, Dave Polonsky.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Dan and John; and sisters Nancy and Pauline.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. on Friday April 21, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with a funeral service to follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

