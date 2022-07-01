AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Warren Reese, age 47 of Butler, Pennsylvania, formerly of Austintown, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022.

Mr. Reese was born September 11, 1974, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Diane Clevenger Reese and the late Leslie Reese, Sr.

Michael was employed at Vicnor Farms in Connoquenessing, Pennsylvania for 22 years.

He enjoyed being outdoors especially when hunting and fishing. Michael was an avid football fan and enjoyed cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and the Penn State Nittany Lions.



He is survived by his loving family: his mother, Diane and her husband, Richard Engler; his siblings, Lucinda Reese, Leslie Reese, Jr. (Geri), Colleen Meade (Emit), Leigh Anne Williams (Jude) and Timothy Reese and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by dear family friends, Joshua Calderone and Robin Reese-Orrison.

In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Warren and Letha Clevenger and great-uncle, Harvey Earl, Jr.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515 followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m.

