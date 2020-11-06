Michael W. Moore, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael W. Moore, 49 of Canfield died unexpectedly early Thursday morning, November 5, at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown.

Michael was born February 3, 1971 in Warren.

He graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1989 where he played football.

He had been the finance manager for Boardman Subaru for the past five years and had previously worked for Sweeney Chevrolet.

Michael was an avid football fan; especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also loved to watch his son play football. Michael was a member of the Canfield Wrestling and the Canfield Football Clubs and a member of the Niles Red Dragon Alumni Association. He loved his two Pit Bull rescues and to ride his Harley Davidson but most importantly he enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Michael leaves his wife, the former Jessica Bertolini whom he married August 9, 2016; his son, Dominic Aeppli at home; two sisters, Patti (Dave) Bergana and Jennifer Moore, both of Niles; his nieces and nephews, DJ (Shannon) Bergana, Shelly (Kevin) Miller, Matteo, Paxton, Rowen, Sienna, Alexa and Brea. He also leaves his mother-in-law, Jacklyn Bertolini of Pittsburgh and brother-in-law, Ralph Bertolini of Canfield.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve Moore; a sister, Judy Cottrell and two brothers, Melvin Moore and Rick Moore.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 8 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Private services will be held for the family.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger after seeing the family.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

To send flowers to the family of Michael W. Moore please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 8, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: