Michael V. Henderson, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael V. Henderson, 76, passed away early Monday morning, March 9, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 26, 1943, the son of Everett and Vivian (Lawson) Henderson.

Michael was employed by Northside Forum Health Hospital with the Security Department, retiring in 1991.

He was a 1961 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.

Michael was of the Protestant Faith.

He enjoyed gardening. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Heidi M. Henderson of Niles; his sister, Betty L. (Arney) Porter of Niles; his grandchildren, Jordan, Skylar, Dustin and Lacie Major and his nieces, Diana Williams, Vicki Pasterik and Brenda Porter.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Mineral Ridge Chapel, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 11, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.