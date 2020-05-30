Michael Sim Dyer, Berlin, Ohio

BERLIN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Sim Dyer, 77, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 in the care of Crossroads Hospice at Austinwoods Nursing Home. His death followed a 19 month struggle with glioblastoma.

Mike was born in Youngstown, the third child of J. Francis and Catherine Shelar Dyer, on March 30, 1943.

He was from Austintown Fitch High School, class of 1961.

He attended Youngstown College, majoring in Biology.

Mike retired from the Mahoning County Courts after 30 years of service in various roles. He also was self-employed, owning Canfield Maintenance Services.

The focus of Mike’s life was service to others. Over a span of years, he was a foster father to 28 young men, primarily from Summit and Cuyahoga Counties. He adopted two of his foster sons, Joe and Justin, who both reside in the area. Additionally, he was especially close to foster son, Chris Cremeans, who died in a car accident in 2015 and his fiancé, Christina Lamp and their children, Trinity and Dominic. They made their home with Mike and he was “Grandpa” to the children.

Mike also devoted 50 years of his life to the Boy Scouts.He joined as a young boy and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 47. He was later Scoutmaster of Troop 14 and Troop 144. He served at Camp Stambaugh as program director and camp director over a period of several years. He was awarded Scouting’s distinguished service award, the Silver Beaver, by the Mahoning Valley Council.

Mike is survived by his sons; four sisters, Helen Planey of New Middletown, Suzanne (John) Jackson of Wellston, Janice Heaberlin of Austintown and Kathleen (Michael) Cook also of Austintown; 7 brothers, John, Jr. (Louise) of Liberty, Reverend Thomas P. of Sebring, Edward of Austintown, James of Jackson Township, Jeff (Janet) of New Middletown, Martin of Austintown and Timothy (Judy) of Columbus. Additionally, he leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Michael Planey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Michael Church in Canfield on Tuesday, June 2, at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday, June 2 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the mass.

Memorial contributions in Mike’s name may be given to Camp Stambaugh at Great Trails Council, 4500 Hudson Drive, Stow, OH 44224.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

