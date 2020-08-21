Michael S. Hodges, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael S. Hodges, 66, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.



Michael was born in Huntington, West Virginia on October 3, 1953, to Harry and Doris (Robinson) Hodges.

He had an accomplished life despite his contracting polio at one year of age.



Michael graduated in 1972 from North High School in Youngstown, Ohio. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s in Library Science at Kent State University, a Master’s in History at the University of Arizona and a Bachelor’s in Theology at Liberty University.

Michael was a member of Lowellville Christian Church.

Michael loved puzzles, crafts, classic movies, animals, history and spending time with his family.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his father, Harry (Peggy); his sister, Pamela (Thomas) Powell; his nephew, David (Nicole) Powell; his niece, Jennifer (Carmen) Decerbo and his great-nieces and nephews, Angelina, Robbie, Nicky, Marcus and Lucia.



Besides his mother Doris, Michael is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.



Per his wishes, there will be no services and he will be interred at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to an animal shelter or rescue of your choice.

The family would like to thank Blossom Nursing Home and the Intensive Care Unit at Salem Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care of Michael.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

