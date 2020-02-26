Michael Robert Shugart, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial services 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Michael Robert Shugart, 33 of Youngstown, who died Monday, February 24.

Michael was born October 31, 1986 in Youngstown, a son of Robert J. and Betsy A. (Hilton) Shugart, Jr.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 2005 and had worked at various local restaurants, most recently Gia’s Pizza.

He was a member of New Life Lutheran Church.

Michael was an avid sports fan. He loved to play basketball and his favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees.

He leaves his mother and stepfather, Betsy and Henry Koch of Boardman; his father, Robert J. Shugart, Jr. of Youngstown; his grandfather, Robert Shugart, Sr. of Youngstown; his aunt, Ruth (Marten) Vissia of the Netherlands; his uncle, Joseph H. Shugart of Youngstown; a stepbrother, David (Peggy) Koch of Boardman; stepsister, Lisa Beshara of Canfield and several cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by grandparents, William and Eileen Hilton and Elveria Shugart.

Friends may call on Friday, Febraury 28 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the donor’s favorite charity.

The family wants to thank extended family and friends who have loved and supported Michael during his years of struggle.

