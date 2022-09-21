ORWELL, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – Michael Ray Stull, II, age 28 of Orwell, Ohio passed away suddenly September 16, 2022.

He was born on June 21, 1994, to Michael R. Stull and the late Yvonne Bailey.

Michael was a loving and caring person who enjoyed the company of his family and taking care of his animals. He enjoyed coin collecting and trading Pokémon cards. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his father, Michael Ray Stull; and brothers Rick, Nick, and Bradley; aunts, Linda and Tracy; uncles, Craig and Phillip and numerous other family members.

He is preceded in death by his mother; an infant sister, Aleena Stull; grandfather, William Stull, Sr.; and an uncle, William Louis Stull, Jr.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel 164 N. High St. Cortland, OH 44410. Calling hours will be held prior from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Interment will be held at West Mecca Cemetery.

