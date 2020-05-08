Michael R. Caspary, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Caspary, 52, of Youngstown, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Main Campus.

Michael was born July 30, 1967 in Youngstown, the son of Frank and Dolores (Slater) Caspary.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Class of 1985 and had studied at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Michael was an Eagle Scout who worked for the Mahoning County Engineer’s office.

He enjoyed watching baseball and NASCAR, as well as time spent vacationing with family. He found joy in volunteering to assist others in their daily needs with doctor’s appointments, shopping and

much more.

Michael was a former member of Wickliffe Presbyterian Church and in later years, a member of the Gospel Baptist Church in Poland, Ohio.

Michael leaves one sister, Sally Lucas and her husband, Kenneth, of Austintown; one aunt, Arlene Slater whom he was very close to, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service celebrating Michael’s life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the exceptional care Michael received over the past years from Iron and String Life Enhancement.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Michael R. Caspary, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 10, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.