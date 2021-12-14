HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” W. Stanton, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Hospital due to complications from covid-19, with his wife, sons and best friend by his side.

He was born on October 5th, 1968, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Donald “Ruby” Stanton and Sandra (Andrews) Stanton.

Mike was a proud graduate from Warren Western Reserve High School in 1988 where he made lifelong friendships and shared many laughs and memories.

If you knew Mike, then you know how important his family was to him, that he was the hardest worker around, and always loved to have a good time. His two sons were his pride and joy. He was a humble man that did everything for everyone, gave his shirt off his back, loved the Steelers and made the world a better place to live in. He told it like it was, lived life to the fullest and loved with his whole heart. Mike’s favorite place to be was sitting in his front yard with Rico, his German Shepherd, by his side, beer in hand or on his back deck that he was so proud of that he and his best friend built.

Always the life of the party, “No-Filter Mike” (as his friends liked to call him) loved to make everyone laugh or put a smile on their face, so please try to remember him that way. His untimely death will leave a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him.

Mike worked for Thomas Steel / TATA International. He only worked there for five months but their support, generosity, compassion and kindness for him and his family has been indescribable.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife, best friend and love of his life, Holly Rae (Sinn) Stanton, whom he married on July 1, 2000 and they spent 25 incredible years together, his two sons, Dylan Michael Stanton (18) and Hunter Leroy Stanton (14) both of Howland, Ohio, his mother, Sandy Stanton of Warren, Ohio, his brother, Mark (Renee) Stanton of South Carolina, his mother-in-law, Carol Sinn (Carter Plott) of Cortland, Ohio, his sister-in-law, Tamara “Tami” (John) Marlatt of Cortland, Ohio, his nieces, Kylee Marlatt of Cortland, Ohio and Taylor Stanton of South Carolina, his nephew, Zakary Stanton of South Carolina, and his best friend of 44 years, Sean (Jane) Price of Howland, Ohio. He also leaves several aunts, uncles, cousins and many many wonderful friends.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. with funeral services the following day on Friday, December 17 at 1:00 p.m. at Lane Roberts-Clark Funeral Home located at 180 Garfield Dr NE, Warren, Ohio, with cremation to follow per Mike’s wishes.

Please come to say farewell and celebrate his amazing life lost too soon.

