Michael J. Ferguson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Ferguson, 63, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mickey was born on June 25, 1957 in Youngstown a son of the late Eugene and Lois Giblin Ferguson.

A lifelong resident of the area he was a 1975 graduate of Chaney High School.

Mickey was known for his strong work ethic and commitment to his family. Mickey was currently employed as the co-manager of the Austintown Get Go for the last six years. He had previously worked for PharMor and Giant Eagle and was the owner operator of Gin’s Deli.

Mickey’s greatest passion was helping others with home improvement projects and spending time in his garden. The Christmas holidays were his favorite time of the year surrounded by his family and friends.

Mickey was a faithful member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

He enjoyed drinking a cold Mountain Dew while watching the Cleveland Indians and John Wayne movies.

Mickey is survived by his wife, the former Dawn Dodson, whom he married April 4, 1992; his daughters, Megan (Bill) Klein and Samantha (Nick Charette) Ferguson; his siblings, David (Helena) Ferguson, Jerry (Diane) Ferguson and Sheryl (Jim) Fortnat; sister-in-law, Linda Ferguson; his grandson, Liam Klein and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Timothy Ferguson.



Private services for the immediate family have been held.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to express condolences to the family.

